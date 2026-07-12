Patten, Heliovaara retain Wimbledon men’s doubles crown

Intro

Top seeds edge Pavic and Arevalo in two tiebreaks to defend Wimbledon title successfully.

London

Top seeds Henry Patten of Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland successfully defended their Wimbledon men’s doubles title with a 7-6(4), 7-6(3) victory over Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo in a high-quality final on Centre Court.

The world No. 1 pairing secured their third Grand Slam title together, adding another Wimbledon triumph to the crown they first won in 2024 and the Australian Open title captured last year.

The championship match was an intense contest dominated by powerful serving, with neither pair able to earn a single break point throughout the encounter. As a result, both sets were decided by tiebreaks, where Patten and Heliovaara held their nerve to emerge victorious.

Heliovaara’s sharp volleying and aggressive net play, combined with Patten’s accurate serving, gave the top seeds a commanding 4-1 lead in the opening tiebreak. Although sixth seeds Pavic and Arevalo narrowed the gap after Patten produced a double fault, the British-Finnish duo stayed composed to clinch the first set.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with all four players holding serve comfortably. Patten and Heliovaara came closest to breaking at 4-4 and again at 5-5, pushing their opponents to deuce on both occasions, but Pavic and Arevalo resisted to force another tiebreak.

A volley into the net from Arevalo handed Patten and Heliovaara an early advantage before Patten fired down a crucial ace to make it 3-0. The lead proved decisive as the top seeds wrapped up the title without allowing their opponents back into the contest.

Receiving a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd, both champions struggled to contain their emotions during the trophy presentation.

“These are the moments you’ve always dreamed of, playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Doing it twice is unbelievable,” Heliovaara said, thanking Patten for being “the best partner in the world.”

Patten also used the occasion to voice his support for doubles tennis, saying the discipline should be promoted rather than reduced, adding that the final demonstrated the excitement and value doubles brings to the sport.