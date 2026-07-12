Heatwave cut Tour de France stage by 30 km

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Organisers revised ninth stage route after extreme temperatures triggered red weather alert

Bergerac

Organisers of the Tour de France shortened ninth stage by 30 kilometres after French weather authorities issued a red alert for an intense heatwave, prioritising rider safety while retaining the original start and finish locations.

The stage from Malemort to Ussel, initially scheduled to cover 185.5 km, was raced over a reduced distance of 155.5 km following changes to the route through the Corrèze department.

In a statement issued, organisers said the decision was taken after Météo-France placed the region on its highest weather warning level because of exceptionally high temperatures.

Under the revised plan, the race left the original route during the neutral zone before taking the D921 road, travelling directly from Brive-la-Gaillarde to Lanteuil, approximately 147.8 km from the finish in Ussel. The alteration allowed the peloton to avoid the hottest sections of the original course while preserving the competitive nature of the stage.

Race organisers said the start in Malemort and the finish in Ussel remained unchanged despite the reduced distance.

Officials stated that government departments, local authorities, emergency services, security personnel, civil protection organisations and volunteers had coordinated efforts to ensure the stage proceeded safely under the challenging weather conditions.

The decision came as Western Europe continued to grapple with one of its most severe heatwaves in recent years. June had been recorded as the warmest on record across the region, contributing to a rise in heat-related deaths and disrupting infrastructure and public services.

France had already experienced significant impacts from the soaring temperatures, with several nuclear reactors reducing electricity output because river water used for cooling had become too warm.

Cycling’s governing bodies and race organisers had increasingly faced the challenge of adapting major events to extreme weather conditions, including intense heat, storms and wildfires, as climate-related disruptions became more frequent.

The revised stage remained an important test in the battle for the yellow jersey. Defending champion Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia, a four-time Tour de France winner, retained the overall race lead after Saturday’s eighth stage and entered the shortened stage as the general classification leader.

Although the reduced distance eased the workload slightly, the extreme temperatures continued to test the riders’ endurance, hydration and tactical discipline throughout the stage.