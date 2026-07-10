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Actor Prakash Raj granted bail in multiple voter ID case

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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BENGALURU

Actor Prakash Raj was granted bail by a Bengaluru court on Friday in a case alleging that he possessed voter identity cards in more than one state. The 48th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACJM) Court granted him bail after he appeared in person and sought recall of a non-bailable warrant issued earlier. The court directed the actor to furnish a cash surety of ₹4,000. The case was filed following allegations that Prakash Raj possessed four voter ID cards. A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dilip Raj. After securing bail, the actor left the court.

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