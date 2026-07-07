NATO launches new strategic airlift fleet

ANKARA

NATO is launching a new strategic airlift fleet using Airbus A400M transport planes to boost European defense. Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the move at a summit in Ankara, alongside plans to expand the alliance’s tanker fleet. These initiatives aim to strengthen military capabilities and fill gaps left by reduced U.S. contributions. Several nations, including France, Turkey, and Britain, are participating in this shared program. This project provides a major lift for Airbus and marks a significant step in Europe’s goal to rely less on U.S. support for its regional security needs.