Political siege grips Hungary over Presidency

Intro

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s controversial bid to remove President Tamas Sulyok has ignited a major political crisis.

BUDAPEST

Political tensions have reached a boiling point in Hungary after Prime Minister Peter Magyar submitted a controversial constitutional amendment aimed at removing President Tamas Sulyok. In response, the opposition Fidesz party has called for a nationwide protest to defend the presidency.

The proposed amendment seeks to terminate Sulyok’s mandate immediately upon the law’s enactment. Magyar, whose Tisza Party holds a parliamentary supermajority, has long labeled Sulyok as a “puppet” of his predecessor, Viktor Orban, accusing the President of failing to fulfill constitutional duties.

President Sulyok has firmly refused to resign, warning that the move threatens the rule of law and democratic principles. Fidesz leaders echoed these concerns, arguing that the amendment is a form of “personalized legislation” that ignores constitutional legitimacy. Viktor Orban condemned the move, stating the Tisza Party is crossing “human, moral, and legal” boundaries.

Magyar maintains that the presidency must regain its lost authority, claiming the office was weakened by years of silence under previous administrations. With the Tisza Party’s legislative dominance, a vote could occur as early as next week. As Budapest prepares for the protests, the nation remains deeply divided over the future of its constitutional framework.

BOX

Key Changes in the Proposed Amendment: