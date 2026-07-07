Explosions Strike Near Prez. Macron in Damascus

Intro

Two explosions in Damascus injured 18 people during French President Emmanuel Macron’s historic visit to Syria.

DAMASCUS

Two explosions hit Syria’s capital, injuring 18 people, including four police officers. The blasts occurred near the Ministry of Tourism, not far from where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying during his historic visit to the country.

Macron’s arrival in Damascus, marks the first time a major European leader has visited since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime. He was in the city to meet with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the presidential palace. Despite the security scare, the French president’s office confirmed he is safe and that his official trip will continue as planned.

According to the Syrian Interior Ministry, authorities discovered two primitive explosive devices during a field operation. One was hidden in a parked car, while the other was placed in a trash bin. Both devices detonated while security teams were attempting to dismantle them. The ministry is currently investigating the attack to identify who is responsible.

This incident follows a series of violent events in the region. Just days ago, on July 3, a cafe bombing near the Justice Palace killed nine people and wounded 20 others. Additionally, authorities reported thwarting a bus bombing attempt on July 4 and noted a separate attack on a security checkpoint last Friday. While the situation in the capital remains tense, the French delegation has not canceled its schedule, signaling a commitment to ongoing diplomatic efforts in the war-torn nation.