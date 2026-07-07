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NATO announces massive arms deals in Ankara

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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ANKARA

Ahead of a pivotal summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, NATO leaders have unveiled a series of defence deals worth tens of billions of dollars. The move is a strategic signal to Washington that European allies are finally accelerating their defence spending and military production to meet long-standing demands for greater autonomy.

At a defence forum in Ankara, Secretary General Mark Rutte called for an industrial “revolution,” urging European nations to move beyond fragmented production and bureaucratic hurdles.

The summit also marks a potential thaw in U.S.-Turkey relations, with sources suggesting President Trump may allow Turkey to rejoin the F-35 stealth fighter program. This comes as Trump arrives to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, following intense friction regarding NATO’s support in the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Amid fears that the U.S. might reduce its European footprint, NATO allies increased their 2025 defense spending by $90 billion, reaching a total of $570 billion. With Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine and threats from other global powers, NATO is under pressure to prove that its collective defense is more than just a reliance on American military might.

BOX

Defense Initiatives and Investments:

  • New Hardware: Major orders include U.S.-made surveillance drones from Northrop Grumman and a new fleet of planes from Sweden’s Saab.
  • Missile Production: Lockheed Martin and Germany’s Rheinmetall signed a deal to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany—the first time this technology will be manufactured outside the U.S.
  • Anti-Drone Surge: Allies pledged over $40 billion toward anti-drone capabilities over the next five years.

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