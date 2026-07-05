FIFA Retains Scheduled Kickoff Times for World Cup Matches

FIFA will keep scheduled kickoff times despite weather concerns surrounding two FIFA World Cup round-of-16 fixtures on Sunday.

New York

FIFA has decided to retain the originally scheduled kickoff times for Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches despite earlier concerns that severe weather conditions could force changes to the match schedule. The decision brings clarity for teams, broadcasters and supporters ahead of two highly anticipated knockout fixtures.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, the Round of 16 clash between Mexico and England at the Azteca Stadium will begin as planned at 6 p.m. local time (0000 GMT). Likewise, the match between Brazil and Norway in New York is also expected to proceed according to its original schedule, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).

Weather forecasts had prompted FIFA officials to review the timing of Sunday’s fixtures, particularly the match in Mexico City. Organisers were monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of players, officials and spectators while minimising disruption to the tournament schedule.

Reports in Mexican media suggested that FIFA had considered moving the Mexico versus England encounter to 12 noon local time in an effort to avoid the expected adverse weather later in the day. Such a move would have significantly altered preparations for both teams and affected tournament logistics.

The possibility of rescheduling one fixture also had implications for the second Round of 16 match. A spokesperson for the Brazilian Football Confederation had indicated that if the Mexico versus England game had been brought forward, Brazil’s match against Norway in New York could have been delayed by an hour to accommodate broadcasting and operational requirements.

After reviewing the latest weather information and consulting relevant stakeholders, FIFA opted to keep both matches at their original kickoff times. The governing body believes the existing schedule remains suitable and that the games can proceed safely under current planning arrangements.

The decision provides certainty for the participating teams, allowing them to continue their preparations without making last-minute adjustments to training routines, travel plans or match-day logistics. It also benefits fans attending the matches and millions of viewers worldwide who have planned around the published schedule.

Sunday’s fixtures are among the most anticipated contests of the knockout stage, with England aiming to overcome hosts Mexico in a challenging atmosphere at the iconic Azteca Stadium, while Brazil and Norway prepare for an equally important encounter in New York.

Although FIFA has retained the scheduled kickoff times, tournament organisers are expected to continue monitoring weather conditions closely ahead of both matches. Should conditions change significantly before kickoff, officials retain the flexibility to implement appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare of everyone involved while ensuring the smooth conduct of the FIFA World Cup.