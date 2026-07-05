Anush Agarwalla Wins Silver at Prestigious German Dressage Event

Indian dressage rider Anush Agarwalla claimed silver in Germany, strengthening his international credentials amid an ongoing selection controversy.

New Delhi

Indian dressage rider Anush Agarwalla continued his impressive performances on the international stage by securing the silver medal in the CDI1 Prix St. Georges event at the Cavalliero Dressage Days held in Hagen, Germany. The achievement further underlines his growing reputation as one of India’s finest equestrian athletes competing at the highest level.

Riding Straight Horse Floriana, Agarwalla produced a composed and technically sound performance to earn a score of 70.147 per cent, finishing second among a competitive field of 22 riders. His consistent partnership with Floriana once again proved decisive, with the duo surpassing the coveted 70 per cent mark to secure a place on the podium.

The silver medal adds another significant milestone to Agarwalla’s successful European campaign and reinforces his credentials in international dressage. His recent performances have consistently demonstrated his ability to compete with some of the best riders on the global circuit, further elevating India’s presence in the sport.

The achievement comes at a time when Agarwalla is involved in a legal dispute concerning his selection status for the upcoming Asian Games. The accomplished rider has challenged the selection process after being named as a reserve despite his strong performances and international rankings.

Agarwalla, who was part of India’s historic team dressage gold medal-winning squad at the previous Asian Games, has filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court against the Ad-Hoc Committee governing the Equestrian Federation of India and the Indian Olympic Association through the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

In his petition, the Kolkata-born rider has sought the cancellation of the selection list issued on June 16, 2026, by the Ad-Hoc Committee. He has also requested the court to direct the formation of a fresh selection committee through a transparent process while ensuring that no member has any conflict of interest during the selection exercise.

Explaining his concerns publicly, Agarwalla stated that he is currently India’s highest-ranked dressage rider, the second-highest ranked rider in Asia, and occupies the 14th position in the FEI 1* world rankings. He also pointed out that he has recorded the highest Prix St. Georges scores among Indian riders this year.

The accomplished equestrian said that, considering his rankings and recent performances, being named only as a reserve for the Asian Games was unexpected and raised important questions about the criteria used in selecting athletes for the prestigious continental event.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Agarwalla has continued to focus on his performances in Europe, with his latest silver medal serving as further evidence of his consistency and competitive ability. The result is expected to strengthen his case as he seeks a review of the selection process while continuing to represent India with distinction on the international dressage circuit.