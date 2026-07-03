Finding solutions should be the goal of ideal Assembly, says Om Birla to Bengal MLAs

Kolkata

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday stated that, in addition to engaging in meaningful discussions and recognising issues, the primary objective of any ideal state Assembly should be to devise solutions for prevailing problems.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said this at the inauguration of a two-day orientation programme for the newly elected Legislators in the West Bengal Assembly.

Common people have lots of hopes and expectations from a legislator. The role of an MLA, existing laws and the hopes and conditions of the people are all linked to the development of the state. So, an ideal Assembly is the place where solutions are sought, discussions are held, and problems are addressed. All old discussions and debates should be read and studied thoroughly, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also advised the newly elected legislators to concentrate on information-based discussions during various sessions of the state Assembly, besides engaging in the never-ending learning process.

You should discuss issues and topics based on the information. You should lead your team and the nation through that. You have to learn and learn more. You should have the desire to learn. The effort to learn should always continue. You should learn to do something new for the benefit of the people of the Assembly constituency you represent, the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

He also advised the newly elected MLAs to focus on digital learning to keep themselves updated on national and international developments.

This is the digital world and an era of artificial intelligence. Now everything is available in one place. If you wish, you can also study the budget proposals of other countries. Stay in the Assembly as long as you can. As long as you stay in the Assembly, you will learn something new. Your interest will increase. Whether you have a chance to speak or not, stay in the Assembly to learn, the Lok Speaker said.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla also complimented the new Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, on his performance in the first two months as the administrative head of the state.