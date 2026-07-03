PM Modi to Launch Massive Rajasthan Infrastructure Development Projects

Intro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil major infrastructure projects worth over one lakh crore rupees during his Rajasthan visit.

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan on Saturday to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for development projects valued at approximately Rs 1.06 lakh crore. The projects span multiple sectors, including petrochemicals, urban transport, railways, roads, aviation, renewable energy, and power transmission, reflecting the government’s focus on strengthening infrastructure and accelerating economic growth across the state.

The Prime Minister’s visit will begin in Jodhpur, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed terminal building at Jodhpur Airport and officially launch the Modified UDAN Scheme. The revamped regional connectivity programme has been allocated Rs 28,840 crore over the next decade with the objective of expanding air connectivity to underserved regions across the country.

Under the modified scheme, the government plans to develop 100 aerodromes using existing unserved airstrips, establish 200 helipads, and continue providing viability gap funding to airlines operating on regional routes. The initiative also seeks to promote the use of indigenous aircraft and helicopters, including platforms developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, in line with the government’s vision of enhancing domestic manufacturing and self-reliance in the aviation sector.

The new terminal at Jodhpur Airport has been developed at a cost of Rs 480 crore and covers more than 23,000 square metres. Designed to accommodate up to 20 lakh passengers annually, the facility combines modern passenger amenities with architectural elements inspired by Rajasthan’s cultural heritage. The terminal also incorporates environmentally sustainable features and is designed to achieve a prestigious five-star green building certification.

Following his engagements in Jodhpur, the Prime Minister will travel to Balotra to dedicate the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited complex at Pachpadra to the nation. Developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Government of Rajasthan, the integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical project has been established with an investment exceeding Rs 79,450 crore.

The refinery has a processing capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum and an integrated petrochemical production capacity of 2.4 million metric tonnes annually. Equipped with one of the highest Nelson Complexity Index ratings among Indian refineries, the facility is expected to significantly enhance India’s energy security, reduce dependence on imported petrochemical products, encourage downstream industrial development, and generate substantial employment opportunities across the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project, estimated to cost more than Rs 13,000 crore. The proposed 41-kilometre north-south corridor will include 36 stations connecting major residential, industrial, commercial, and institutional areas, including Jaipur Airport, Sitapura Industrial Area, Vishwakarma Industrial Area, Tonk Road, and SMS Hospital. The project is expected to improve urban mobility and reduce traffic congestion in the state capital.