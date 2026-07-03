CBI Files Thirteenth Chargesheet in Greater Noida Housing Fraud

Blurb: The Central Bureau of Investigation intensified its housing fraud probe by filing another chargesheet against a real estate developer.

New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed its thirteenth chargesheet in an ongoing investigation into an alleged large-scale housing fraud involving homebuyers in Greater Noida. The latest chargesheet names Rudra Buildwell Projects Private Limited and one of its directors, accusing them of cheating homebuyers and investors through fraudulent practices associated with a residential housing project.

According to the investigating agency, the builder company and its director were allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy to mislead prospective buyers by making false promises and deceptive representations regarding the housing project. The CBI stated that the accused allegedly persuaded innocent homebuyers and investors to invest substantial amounts of money by offering misleading assurances about project completion, timely delivery, and other commitments.

The agency alleged that the accused dishonestly obtained financial benefits while causing significant monetary losses to homebuyers who had invested their savings with the expectation of receiving residential properties. Investigators said they gathered substantial documentary and material evidence during the course of the probe, which formed the basis for filing the latest chargesheet before the competent court.

The chargesheet has been submitted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust. The court will now examine the evidence presented by the investigating agency before proceeding with further legal action against the accused.

The case forms part of a much larger investigation being conducted by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the real estate sector. Acting on directions issued by the Supreme Court, the agency is currently investigating 36 additional cases involving several builder companies and unidentified officials of banks and financial institutions. These cases relate to allegations that funds collected from homebuyers for residential projects were diverted or misused, resulting in financial hardship for thousands of affected purchasers.

Earlier in the investigation, the CBI had already filed twelve chargesheets against multiple real estate companies and their directors. Several well-known developers have come under scrutiny in connection with allegations of financial irregularities, cheating, and diversion of project funds. The agency has also filed charges against officials of certain banks and financial institutions who are suspected of playing a role in facilitating or overlooking the alleged fraudulent activities.

The CBI reiterated that it remains committed to ensuring accountability in cases involving economic offences, corruption, and financial fraud, particularly those that affect ordinary citizens and homebuyers. Officials emphasized that protecting the interests of investors and ensuring transparency in the real estate sector remain key priorities for the agency.