Punjab Congress Infighting Deepens Amid Organizational Revamp Before Elections

Intro: Internal divisions intensified in Punjab Congress as senior leaders voiced dissatisfaction following the party’s organizational restructuring before elections.

New Delhi

Political tensions within the Punjab Congress escalated on Friday as senior party leader and Member of Parliament Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid growing dissent over the party’s recent organizational overhaul ahead of the state Assembly elections. The meeting fueled speculation about internal differences within the Congress, although Randhawa clarified that the discussion had been scheduled well in advance and focused solely on the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Randhawa stated that he had previously written to the Prime Minister on June 4, 2026, expressing concerns about the worsening security situation in the state and had also sent a copy of the letter to the Union Home Minister. During Friday’s meeting, he submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting the rise in gangster-related crimes, particularly in Gurdaspur and other border districts, urging the central government to take appropriate action.

Responding to questions regarding a meeting convened by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Randhawa acknowledged that the current situation reflected dissatisfaction within the party. He remarked that despite numerous discussions regarding the organizational restructuring, the fact that many leaders remained unhappy was unfortunate and indicated unresolved concerns within the state unit.

The organizational revamp has triggered visible divisions among senior Congress leaders, with several influential figures reportedly expressing disappointment over appointments to key party positions. The internal disagreements have emerged at a crucial time as the Congress prepares its strategy for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Adding to the political drama, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring by drawing a humorous comparison with a famous scene from the classic film Sholay. Referring to the movie’s comic jailor character, Bittu suggested that Raja Warring had been left politically isolated as many of his close associates had shifted their support toward Charanjit Singh Channi. In a lighthearted remark, he advised Warring to stop resisting the changing political dynamics and join Channi along with other party colleagues.

The meeting called by Channi witnessed the participation of several prominent Congress leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister O.P. Soni, former ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and Gurkirat Singh Kotli. Former Member of Parliament Mohammad Sadiq was also among those present, reflecting Channi’s continued influence within the party. The unrest intensified further after senior Congress Member of Parliament Manish Tewari publicly expressed disappointment over being excluded from newly constituted party committees and leadership appointments.