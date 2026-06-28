World Cup round of 32 set as knockout stage begins

Intro

Global heavyweights and surprise qualifiers prepare for thrilling FIFA World Cup knockout battles ahead.

Miami

The expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered its knockout phase after an eventful group stage, with the final 32 teams confirmed following 72 matches that eliminated 12 nations from the largest tournament in the competition’s history.

Traditional powerhouses France, Argentina, Spain and England safely progressed to the last 32, while several underdogs also captured attention with memorable performances to secure their places in the knockout rounds.

Among the biggest surprise stories are Cape Verde and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Making their FIFA World Cup debut, Cape Verde advanced after drawing all three group-stage matches and now face defending champions Argentina in one of the most intriguing ties of the round.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo also reached the knockout stage for the first time since competing as Zaire in 1974. They will take on England in Atlanta on July 1.

African teams enjoyed a remarkable tournament, with nine of the continent’s 10 representatives progressing beyond the group stage. Europe dominates the round of 32 with 13 teams, while South America has five representatives. Asia has two teams remaining, while North America’s challenge will be carried by tournament co-hosts Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Among the notable casualties was Uruguay, ranked 16th in the FIFA rankings before the tournament. Iran also suffered a heartbreaking exit after drawing all three group matches, missing qualification following a dramatic late goal by Austria against Algeria.

Only Argentina, France and Mexico maintained perfect records by winning all three group-stage matches.

The round of 32 begins on June 29 with South Africa facing Canada, followed by Brazil’s clash against Japan. Germany meet Paraguay, while the Netherlands take on Morocco on June 30.

July 1 features France against Sweden, Mexico versus Ecuador and England’s encounter with DR Congo. Belgium play Senegal and the United States face Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 2.

Spain will meet Austria, Portugal face Croatia, Switzerland play Algeria and Australia take on Egypt on July 3. The final two ties on July 4 will see defending champions Argentina face Cape Verde, while Colombia play Ghana.

The Round of 16 is scheduled from July 4 to 7, followed by the quarter-finals from July 9 to 11. The semi-finals will be played on July 14 and 15, with the third-place playoff on July 18 before the World Cup final in East Rutherford on July 19.