Ancy Sojan shatters Anju Bobby George’s 22-year national long jump record

Intro

Ancy Sojan rewrites history with record-breaking leap at National Inter-State Athletics Championships

Bhubaneswar

Kerala’s Ancy Sojan etched her name into Indian athletics history by breaking the women’s long jump national record that had stood for 22 years during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The 25-year-old produced a remarkable leap of 6.88 metres to eclipse the previous national record of 6.83 metres set by legendary Anju Bobby George at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The achievement marks a major milestone for Indian athletics, ending one of the country’s longest-standing national records.

Ancy’s historic performance came during an impressive competition in which she consistently demonstrated excellent rhythm and technique before delivering the record-breaking jump. Her effort not only secured the gold medal but also established a new benchmark for Indian women’s long jump.

Anju Bobby George’s record had remained untouched for more than two decades and was regarded as one of the most difficult national marks to surpass. By bettering it by five centimetres, Ancy signalled the emergence of a new generation of Indian field athletes capable of competing at the highest level.

The National Inter-State Athletics Championships, held from June 24 to 28, witnessed several outstanding performances across track and field disciplines as athletes battled for national honours and qualification for major international competitions.

Another national record fell in the men’s high jump, where Sarvesh Kushare cleared 2.31 metres to surpass the previous mark of 2.29 metres held by Tejaswin Shankar. Kushare’s performance further highlighted the high standard of competition at the championships.

The meet also served as an important qualifying event for the upcoming Asian Games, with several athletes achieving the required standards in their respective disciplines.

Among those securing qualification were Dev Meena in the men’s pole vault, Jyothi Yarraji in the women’s 100m hurdles, Anushka Yadav in the women’s hammer throw and Mohammed Afsal in the men’s 800 metres.

Ancy’s achievement is expected to provide a significant boost to Indian athletics ahead of the international season, with the long jumper now emerging as one of the country’s brightest medal prospects. Her record-breaking leap also underlines the growing depth in Indian athletics as a new generation of athletes continues to challenge long-standing national milestones and raise expectations on the global stage.