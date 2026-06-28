Radha praises Harmanpreet, Smriti for shaping India’s team

Intro

Returning spinner Radha Yadav credits senior leaders for nurturing India’s fearless team culture.

Bengaluru

India women’s spinner Radha Yadav has credited captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for shaping a supportive team environment that has helped the Indian side grow into a confident and united unit over the years.

Speaking on JioStar after her return to India’s T20I squad following an 11-month absence, Radha said the experienced duo has consistently guided the team on and off the field while ensuring every newcomer feels valued and comfortable.

“Harman Di and Smriti Di have built this team over the years. They have always led from the front and helped every youngster settle in. They make sure every new player feels like they belong and has the freedom to express themselves,” she said.

Radha, who recently featured in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), said the tournament played a significant role in improving her all-round game. She revealed that she worked extensively on increasing her power-hitting, scoring quicker in the death overs and adding greater variety to her bowling.

“I am rejoining the T20I team after almost 11 months. It feels good to be back. The WPL helped me develop new skills, and the Indian team management has backed me throughout. They gave me the freedom to prepare in my own way, which has made a huge difference,” she said.

The left-arm spinner also stressed that learning remains an ongoing process in international cricket. She said she constantly observes teammates, coaches and even opponents to understand different strategies and improve her own game.

“As a spinner, our responsibility is to take wickets and control the scoring rate. We have to trust our strengths, use our variations wisely and keep bowling in the right areas,” she added.

Highlighting the impact of the WPL on Indian women’s cricket, Radha said the league has bridged the gap between domestic and international cricket by exposing young players to high-quality competition before they represent the national team.

She noted that earlier generations had to make the difficult transition directly from domestic cricket to the international stage, whereas today’s players are better prepared through franchise cricket.

India will be hoping to end its long wait for a maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title when it competes in England and Wales later this year, with experienced campaigners and emerging talents expected to play key roles in the team’s campaign.