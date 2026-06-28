Colombia top Group K after goalless draw against Portugal

Miami Gardens

Colombia secured top spot in Group K after a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Portugal in their final FIFA World Cup group-stage match, with a late offside decision denying the South Americans what would have been a dramatic winning goal.

Both teams had already qualified for the Round of 32, but the result ensured Colombia finished first in the group with seven points from three matches, while Portugal advanced as runners-up with five points.

The South Americans dominated much of the contest, creating numerous scoring opportunities and finishing with 24 shots compared to Portugal’s 13. Colombia also enjoyed a commanding 6-2 advantage in shots on target but were repeatedly frustrated by an inspired performance from Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was equally impressive at the other end, making two crucial saves to record his second clean sheet of the tournament.

The defining moment came deep into stoppage time when defender Davinson Sanchez appeared to have headed Colombia into the lead from close range. Celebrations, however, were cut short after the assistant referee raised the offside flag.

A video assistant referee review confirmed the decision, leaving the scores level and denying Colombia what would have been a deserved winner after an attacking display throughout the match.

Portugal nearly snatched victory moments later when Rafael Leao fired a dangerous effort across the face of goal, but the ball drifted narrowly wide.

Colombia continued pressing until the final whistle, with Gustavo Puerta forcing Costa into another save in the closing seconds as the South Americans searched relentlessly for a breakthrough.

The match was played at a high tempo from the outset, with both teams showing attacking intent despite having already secured qualification.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who had scored twice in his side’s previous 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, started his third consecutive group-stage match but was unable to add to his tally against a disciplined Colombian defence.

Earlier, Bruno Fernandes came closest for Portugal in the first half when his close-range effort was brilliantly saved by Vargas, while James Rodriguez tested Costa just before the interval with a powerful strike.

The stalemate marked Colombia’s first-ever scoreless draw in 25 FIFA World Cup matches, yet it was enough to secure a favourable knockout path.

Colombia will now face Ghana in Kansas City in the Round of 32, while Portugal take on Croatia in Toronto as both sides begin their quest for World Cup glory in the knockout stages.