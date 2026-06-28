Neeraj to defend Asian Games javelin title, confirms AFI

Bhubaneswar

Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra will defend his Asian Games title in Aichi-Nagoya later this year, with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) confirming that the two-time Olympic medallist will compete in both the Commonwealth Games and the continental showpiece.

AFI selection committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla said Chopra, who is recovering from a lower back injury, has already achieved the qualification standard and is progressing well ahead of the major international competitions.

“Yes, he will participate in both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. He has already qualified and is recovering well. Throwing 85.69 metres in his first competition after returning is a fantastic effort,” Sumariwalla told PTI.

Chopra made his delayed return to competition at the Doha Diamond League after missing much of the season while recovering from the injury he sustained before the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. He finished fourth in Doha with a best throw of 85.69 metres, a performance that has encouraged the federation ahead of the busy international calendar.

The 28-year-old had successfully defended India’s honour at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou by winning gold with a throw of 88.88 metres. Sumariwalla expressed confidence that Chopra would once again challenge for the top podium despite returning from injury.

“He won the last Asian Games with a throw around 88 metres and is already close to 86 metres in his comeback event. We see no reason why he cannot perform well at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games,” he said.

Chopra is expected to face stiff competition in Japan from Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who crossed the 90-metre mark earlier this year and claimed two Diamond League victories, including the Doha meet.

Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem could also feature in the event, although his participation remains uncertain after withdrawing from the Doha Diamond League.

The AFI has left the decision on Chopra’s pre-Commonwealth Games competition schedule to his coaching and medical team, with the priority being to ensure he reaches peak fitness for Glasgow and the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, the Indian athletics contingent for the Asian Games is expected to be announced on Sunday after the conclusion of the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Sumariwalla also expressed optimism about India’s prospects, saying the country’s growing depth in athletics should help improve upon the impressive haul of 29 medals, including six gold, achieved at the 2022 Asian Games.