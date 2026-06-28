Bus fare hike under review, no proposal yet: Byrathi Suresh

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh on Sunday said the government is examining a possible revision in bus fares in view of rising fuel prices, increased spare parts costs and higher operational expenses. However, he clarified that the transport department has not yet submitted any formal proposal to the government. The minister said the four state-run transport corporations have together incurred losses of around ₹5,000 crore due to escalating operating costs. He added that any decision on revising fares would be taken only after balancing the interests of commuters with the financial sustainability of the transport corporations. Earlier, the corporations had suggested a fare hike of around 24 per cent.