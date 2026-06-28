Bloom Avenue project to bring year-round floral splendour to Bengaluru streets

Intro

Bloom Avenue will transform Bengaluru roads into vibrant flower-lined corridors throughout every single season ahead.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Bengaluru is set to add a splash of colour to its landscape through the Bloom Avenue project, an ambitious greening initiative that aims to ensure flowers bloom along key city roads throughout the year while enhancing biodiversity and strengthening the city’s environmental heritage.

Launched as part of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations, the project is being implemented along an eight-kilometre stretch of the Major Arterial Road (MAR) connecting Mysuru Road and Magadi Road in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. The initiative is also part of the Karnataka government’s campaign to plant 15 lakh saplings in a single day in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record.

More than 6,000 saplings have already been planted under the project through a collaborative effort involving the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Unboxing Bengaluru (UBLR).

The highlight of the project is the scientific selection of flowering tree species to ensure that different sections of the avenue remain colourful across all seasons. Seven varieties of flowering trees have been chosen, including both native and carefully selected exotic species. These include Sampige, Bauhinia (Kanchuvala), Cordia sebestena, Hole Dasavala, Tabebuia and other flowering varieties known for their vibrant yellow, pink, purple and orange blossoms.

The carefully planned mix of species has been designed to ensure that some trees are always in bloom, creating an attractive floral corridor for residents and commuters throughout the year.

Beyond aesthetics, the Bloom Avenue project has a strong ecological focus. As the trees mature, they are expected to create habitats that attract birds, butterflies and other pollinators, thereby improving the city’s urban biodiversity and contributing to a healthier ecosystem.

To ensure the saplings survive and thrive, a comprehensive three-year maintenance plan has been put in place. The programme includes regular watering, monitoring, pruning and scientific maintenance to maximise the survival rate and healthy growth of every tree planted.

The project also pays tribute to Bengaluru’s rich horticultural legacy. It draws inspiration from the pioneering work of renowned German horticulturist Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel, who played a key role in shaping the city’s famed gardens and tree-lined avenues, and noted environmentalist S.G. Neginhal, whose contributions to urban greening continue to influence conservation efforts.

While the BDA has supplied the saplings, Unboxing Bengaluru is providing financial support and overseeing on-ground implementation of the project. Organisers said Bloom Avenue is expected to become a model for sustainable urban greening by increasing Bengaluru’s green cover, conserving biodiversity, improving the urban environment and fostering greater public awareness about environmental conservation.