North Korea Tests Advanced Weapons, Warns Regional Rivals Again

Kim Jong-un oversaw fresh weapons tests, stressing stronger military power and warning enemies through upgraded long-range strike systems

Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised major weapons tests, including a new multiple rocket launcher, as the country continued to strengthen its military capabilities. According to source, the tests were conducted on Thursday to mark the 76th anniversary of the start of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The latest tests came just days after North Korea commissioned its first 5,000-ton naval destroyer, named Choe Hyon. Kim described the warship as a symbol of the country’s growing naval strength and expanding nuclear capabilities.

According to source, the weapons tests were part of North Korea’s five-year defence development plan aimed at modernising its artillery and missile systems. The tests evaluated an upgraded 240mm 24-tube multiple rocket launcher, a special warhead for tactical ballistic missiles, and the accuracy of extended-range shells fired from a 155mm self-propelled howitzer.

KCNA quoted Kim as saying that keeping enemies in “constant anxiety and fear” is an important part of maintaining war deterrence. He added that North Korea would soon ensure its rivals realised that all of its long-range strike weapons had been upgraded. That the timing of the tests appeared intended to demonstrate North Korea’s ability to target major facilities in South Korea, including United States military bases stationed there.

Since naming South Korea its “primary foe” in late 2023, North Korea has stepped up missile and artillery tests, increasing security concerns across the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang has also strengthened relations with Russia, while Chinese President Xi Jinping recently visited North Korea for talks with Kim during his first trip there in seven years.