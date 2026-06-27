King Keeps Buckingham Palace as Official Royal Headquarters

London

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will use Buckingham Palace as their official London headquarters instead of their personal home after its £370 million renovation is completed next year. The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace on Friday, confirming that the royal couple will continue living at nearby Clarence House, where they have stayed since 2005.

The Palace said the decision reflects the King’s wish to keep Buckingham Palace as the ceremonial centre of royal life, the main workplace of the Royal Household and a national heritage site with greater public access. The 18th-century landmark has served as the official royal residence since the reign of Queen Victoria.

Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year refurbishment programme that includes replacing ageing boilers, electrical wiring and water pipes to reduce fire and flood risks. The project is expected to be completed by March 2027.

A palace spokesperson said King Charles has great affection for Buckingham Palace and respects its important role in Britain’s royal and public life. The spokesperson added that the palace would remain a busy centre for official royal duties and ceremonies.

The announcement came as King Charles became the first British monarch to publish details of his personal tax payments. He voluntarily paid £12.9 million in taxes during the 2024-25 financial year. Prince William, the Prince of Wales, also disclosed that he paid £7.76 million in taxes during the same period.

The Sovereign Grant increased to £132.1 million for 2025-26, with most funding allocated to palace maintenance. Royal officials said publishing tax payments voluntarily reflects the monarchy’s commitment to transparency and accountability.