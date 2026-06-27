Russia Accuses US of Backtracking On Summit

Moscow

Russia has accused the United States of stepping away from the understandings reached during the 2025 Alaska summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the agreements were meant to provide a foundation for resolving the Ukraine conflict but have not been implemented because, according to Russia, the US has failed to honour its commitments.

In a statement posted on X, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the Alaska understandings could have helped address the root causes of the conflict. However, it claimed that “one of the sides” had distanced itself from the summit’s outcomes, leaving the agreements without progress.

Zakharova’s remarks came after President Trump recently urged Russia to negotiate an end to the war. Speaking after meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and G7 leaders in France, Trump said he would do everything possible to help end the conflict. He stressed that Russia should reach a peace agreement rather than continue the fighting.

Zelenskyy said he remained ready for direct talks with Putin and had offered to meet him during the G7 summit. However, Putin has maintained that such discussions should take place only in Moscow. G7 leaders also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine by promising more air defence systems, increased military production and stronger sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sectors.

After the Alaska summit, Trump supported a formal peace agreement, while Putin sought balanced European security. Marco Rubio said both sides’ demands remained unacceptable, and Zelenskyy continued to press for an immediate ceasefire.