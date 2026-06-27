AI to expand India IT services sector: Nasscom

New Delhi

Nasscom said artificial intelligence will expand rather than reduce the role of India’s IT services sector, opening new opportunities in enterprise modernisation, cybersecurity, data engineering and AI governance. It added that AI should not be seen only as automation, as it will also increase demand for application upgrades, AI-ready data, agent management and industry-specific solutions. Nearly 25 per cent of technology services firms have moved AI projects from pilots to production. The sector currently generates about $10-12 billion in AI services revenue and employs over two million AI-skilled professionals. Nasscom also highlighted strong growth potential from agentic AI by 2030.