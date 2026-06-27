Sunday, June 28, 2026
HomeBusinessAI to expand India IT services sector: Nasscom
Business

AI to expand India IT services sector: Nasscom

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
127

New Delhi

Nasscom said artificial intelligence will expand rather than reduce the role of India’s IT services sector, opening new opportunities in enterprise modernisation, cybersecurity, data engineering and AI governance. It added that AI should not be seen only as automation, as it will also increase demand for application upgrades, AI-ready data, agent management and industry-specific solutions. Nearly 25 per cent of technology services firms have moved AI projects from pilots to production. The sector currently generates about $10-12 billion in AI services revenue and employs over two million AI-skilled professionals. Nasscom also highlighted strong growth potential from agentic AI by 2030.

Previous article
North Korea Tests Advanced Weapons, Warns Regional Rivals Again
Next article
India rises in AI quantum technologies
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.