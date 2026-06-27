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India rises in AI quantum technologies

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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New Delhi

India is rapidly emerging as a major force in frontier technologies, with AI, quantum computing, space and nuclear energy expected to shape its future growth and global competitiveness, said Dr Jitendra Singh. He noted that the National Quantum Mission has already achieved over half of its targets since 2023, especially in quantum-secure communication for defence and cybersecurity applications. He said India is building capabilities alongside leading nations in critical technologies that will define economic growth and national security. AI is increasingly influencing governance, healthcare and education, while investments in digital infrastructure, computing power and nuclear energy will support long-term technology-driven development.

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City Hilights
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