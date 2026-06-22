Second shot, same anxiety: Mixed emotions mark re-NEET day

Slug: Re-NEET jitters persist

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Thousands of medical aspirants who appeared for the re-NEET examination across 68 centres in Karnataka experienced a stressful and emotionally charged day on Sunday, with many candidates emerging from exam halls expressing disappointment over a particularly challenging Physics paper.

Several examination centres witnessed heavy crowds of students and anxious parents from early morning. By 11.30 am, RC College on Race Course Road was among the busiest venues. Some parents alleged that a political rally passing through the area caused delays for a few candidates, although the claim could not be independently verified. Traffic congestion around centres was also worsened by haphazard parking of vehicles by parents waiting outside.

At one examination centre, a student reportedly missed entry after carrying the wrong hall ticket, adding to the tension surrounding the high-stakes test.

Outside the centres, parents spent hours waiting anxiously while students faced the pressure of appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for the second time. The re-examination was conducted following issues linked to the original test, giving candidates another opportunity to improve their scores.

Scenes of relief, disappointment and uncertainty unfolded as students exited centres around 5 pm. At Hasanath College on Dickenson Road, one student burst into tears and hugged her mother after completing the examination, while groups of aspirants immediately began discussing answers and comparing experiences.

Some parents remained uncertain about the outcome. D. Subramani, who had come to pick up his son from Konanakunte Cross, said his son had performed well in the earlier examination and had not been enthusiastic about taking the test again.

Many students identified Physics as the most difficult section. Aspirant Sutej said the subject significantly affected his confidence.

“The overall paper was better than the 2025 examination, but Physics was tougher than both the 2025 and May 2026 papers,” he said.

Not all candidates shared the same view. Maria Loorthu from Indiranagar described the re-examination as an opportunity to improve her performance.

“Botany and Zoology were easy, and Chemistry was better than the previous exam. I did not focus much on Physics. For me, this was a second chance and I prepared well,” she said.

According to G. Sreedhar, founder of Deeksha, the Physics section proved to be the biggest challenge due to its numerically intensive nature.

“Students struggled to complete the paper on time. Biology was comparatively easy, while Chemistry was moderately tough. Physics, however, was the section that unsettled most candidates,” he said.

While many students expressed relief that the examination was finally over, the demanding Physics paper left a large number wondering whether their second chance had yielded the results they had hoped for.