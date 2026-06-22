Four arrested in gym trainer murder case; family alleges businessman’s involvement

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a gym trainer whose decomposed body was recovered near Ragihalli earlier this month. While the investigation is underway, the victim’s family has levelled serious allegations against an influential businessman, claiming he played a role in the crime.

The victim, identified as Vijay Yadav, was working as a gym trainer in Bengaluru. His body was found in a decomposed state near Ragihalli on June 10 under the jurisdiction of the Bannerghatta police station. Following a detailed investigation, police arrested four accused — Sriram, Sumit, Venkatesaiah and Babu — based on technical and digital evidence.

Speaking about the case, Vijay’s relative and advocate Vasudeva Reddy alleged that the murder stemmed from a personal dispute involving a young woman whom Vijay had reportedly met through his work at a gym.

According to Reddy, Vijay hailed from Mulbagal in Kolar district and had moved to Bengaluru about a year ago to work as a fitness trainer. He was married and had two children. However, he allegedly developed a friendship with a young woman who frequented the gym where he worked.

The woman’s father, a businessman from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, allegedly opposed the relationship and had warned Vijay to stay away from his daughter. Reddy claimed that the businessman had threatened Vijay on multiple occasions and had told him not to remain in Bengaluru.

He further alleged that after the dispute intensified, Vijay left the city, returned to Mulbagal and took up farming for nearly a year. During this period, his wife reportedly filed for divorce and maintenance, placing him under financial strain.

According to the family, Vijay later returned to Bengaluru and resumed work as a gym trainer in the KR Puram and Electronic City areas. It was after his return that the alleged conspiracy to eliminate him was hatched, Reddy claimed.

The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the role of the businessman, alleging that he had influence in political and official circles. They urged police to examine all possible links and motives behind the murder.

Police, however, have not confirmed the family’s allegations. Senior police officer S. Girish said four accused had been arrested and further investigation was in progress.

“We have arrested four accused in connection with the murder. They will be taken into custody for further questioning and investigation,” he said.

Police sources said the investigation remains open and all angles are being examined. Authorities are expected to question the arrested individuals further to establish the motive and identify any additional persons who may have been involved in the crime.