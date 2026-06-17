Vijayapura mayor orders drainage monsoon preparation

Intro

Mayor M.S. Karadi has directed civic officials to begin urgent desilting of drains ahead of the monsoon season.

VIJAYAPURA

Mayor M.S. Karadi has directed civic officials to begin urgent desilting of drains and moats around the historic fort walls to ensure smooth water flow during the monsoon season. The instructions were given in a review meeting held at the City Corporation hall, where corporators and officials discussed flood preparedness, sanitation, drinking water supply, and street lighting arrangements.

The Mayor stressed the importance of proactive action and asked officials to identify and remove dangerous trees and branches that may fall on electric lines during heavy rains. Forest officials were told to inspect and clear hazardous trees, while emergency workers were instructed to use proper safety equipment while carrying out relief duties.

Corporators raised concerns about water entering low lying residential areas and urged authorities to strengthen stormwater systems and prevent flooding on roads across the city. They also asked electricity officials to shift unsafe poles and install new ones to avoid accidents involving people and livestock during the rainy season.

Health officials were instructed to clean underground drainage chambers and all city drains regularly to prevent blockage caused by waste accumulation. The Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board was asked to prioritise water related issues, while the Public Works Department was told to repair roads before heavy rains intensify.

Officials from various departments, including civic bodies, water board, electricity and forest departments attended the meeting to coordinate monsoon preparedness plans across the city. Officials said strict monitoring will continue throughout the monsoon season in Vijayapura city.