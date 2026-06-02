Officials reported mixed monsoon rainfall, with some taluks receiving above-normal rain and others experiencing below-average levels early in the season

DC orders monsoon prep for farmers

Chitradurga

District Commissioner T. Venkatesh has instructed officials to make complete preparations for the upcoming monsoon season so that farmers do not face shortage of seeds and fertilizers in Chitradurga district. He said seeds supplied to farmers must be of high quality and every batch should pass germination testing before distribution while private dealers will also be closely monitored and strict action will be taken against those selling poor or loose seeds in the market.

He directed officials to use the K-Kisan software app for seed distribution and ensure farmers receive proper guidance for registration, app usage and uploading land records without confusion during the monsoon season. He warned against artificial shortages and hoarding of fertilizers and seeds and asked officials to hold preparatory meetings in all taluks and verify supply levels and targets of distributors.

Joint Director of Agriculture B. Manjunath said arrangements are ready and crops like maize, groundnut, ragi and togari will be cultivated across the district based on climate suitability.

Officials shared rainfall data showing mixed monsoon trends across taluks while some areas received above normal rainfall and others received less rainfall compared to average levels in the early season.

District officials also confirmed that preparatory meetings are being conducted and farmers across the district are already beginning land preparation and sowing activities in several taluks.

Chitradurga district falls under the central dry zone and has an average annual rainfall of about 540 millimetres with taluk wise variations recorded across the region during early months of the year.

More details from the meeting showed that the district has over three lakh farmers and crop planning is being carried out carefully for the monsoon season. We are focusing on maize, groundnut, ragi and improved togari varieties suitable for dry zone farming conditions in the district. Officials said timely supply of seeds and fertilizers will be ensured with proper guidance to farmers through the K-Kisan app and monitoring system. Senior officials including agriculture department staff, tahsildars and district level officers attended the meeting and discussed monsoon preparedness measures in detail.