Yeddyurappa fan convention set for May 9 in Chitradurga

A major political convention in Chitradurga will celebrate B.S. Yeddyurappa’s 50-year-long influential public life and leadership.

Shivamogga

A grand “BS Yeddyurappa Abhimana Utsava” (fan convention) will be held on May 9 in Chitradurga to celebrate the 50-year political journey of senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yeddyurappa, said former minister and MLA Araga Jnanendra.

Speaking at a press conference, Jnanendra said Yeddyurappa’s long political career reflects struggle, ideology, and people-centric governance. He said the event aims to inspire the younger generation by showcasing Yeddyurappa’s contributions to politics and public welfare.

He highlighted several initiatives credited to Yeddyurappa, including farm loan waivers, pro-farmer budgets, Bhagyalakshmi scheme for women, and bicycle distribution for schoolgirls. He described these programmes as rooted in human values and welfare-oriented governance.

Jnanendra also said Yeddyurappa played a key role in expanding the party’s social base by bringing together different communities and transforming its image into a broader, inclusive political platform.

The event on May 9 will begin at 11 a.m. and will be presided over by former Deputy Chief Minister and Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol. Several senior leaders are expected to attend, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, H.D. Kumaraswamy, V. Somanna, Shobha Karandlaje, former Chief Ministers D. V. Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai, and BJP state president B. Y. Vijayendra.

Religious leaders from various mutts are also expected to participate, giving the event a multi-faith spiritual presence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the gathering in the afternoon and deliver an address. Organisers said around 10 lakh party workers from across Karnataka are expected to participate, with special arrangements made for food and logistics. A separate welcome event is also planned for Yeddyurappa on May 8 evening.