Congress criticises protest under ‘Citizen Forum’ banner

Congress in Chikkamagaluru condemns Citizen Forum protest, calls it political misuse of rights, defends local development works and ongoing infrastructure projects.

Chikkamagaluru

The Congress party in Tarikere has strongly condemned a recent protest held under the name “Citizen Forum,” calling it a misuse of democratic rights and politically motivated agitation.

Tarikere Block Congress President H. U. Farooq said the Constitution grants citizens the right to peaceful protest, but alleged that the recent demonstration by BJP workers against local MLA G. H. Srinivas went beyond democratic norms and was “a matter of shame for civil society.”

Speaking to the media, he challenged claims comparing the performance of former MLA D. S. Suresh and current MLA G. H. Srinivas, saying he is ready for an open debate on development work carried out in the constituency during their respective tenures.

He also responded to allegations regarding ongoing construction work at a model school in Somashevara layout, saying the ₹3.97 crore project is progressing and claims of poor-quality work and disruptions at the site are politically motivated and unrelated to the MLA.

Farooq further stated that the development of a four-lane road on NH-206 is underway under the state government using multiple funding sources, and accused the previous BJP government of failing to secure funds for road expansion during its tenure.

He added that construction of a new bus stand in the town, estimated at ₹9.18 crore, is also in progress and dismissed criticism of the project as baseless.

Congress city president Prakash Verma also criticised remarks made by CDC Bank director T. L. Ramesh against the MLA and his family, warning that repeated personal attacks would invite appropriate action.

Party leaders, including members of the guarantee scheme implementation committee, were present during the briefing.