Plastic waste management needs public support: Belur

Plastic waste management requires strong public participation, says MLA Gopalakrishna Belur at Sagara awareness programme

Sagara

Gopalakrishna Belur Addressing a programme organised by the Lions Club in Sagara, the MLA said that plastic waste management has become one of the most challenging environmental issues today and requires strong cooperation from both local bodies and the public.

He was speaking after inaugurating a plastic bottle collection unit at a government hospital, an initiative aimed at promoting systematic collection and disposal of plastic waste.

The MLA noted that the use of plastic bottles has increased significantly in recent years, and so has the careless disposal of used plastic, which is worsening environmental pollution. He stressed the need for proper collection mechanisms to prevent plastic from being thrown in open spaces.

He appreciated the Lions Club for distributing collection units and said such initiatives help in building awareness and encouraging responsible waste disposal practices among citizens.

Gopalakrishna Belur said the organisation’s consistent involvement in social service activities over the years is commendable, adding that their efforts go beyond publicity and focus on meaningful community benefit.

Local Lions Club members and office-bearers, including President Prasanna T, Ashwinikumar, T. V. Panduranga, E. Nagaraj, Ashok Belur, Suresh, Ganapathi Mandagala, and Madhumalati, were present at the event.

Participants at the programme highlighted the importance of behavioural change among citizens in reducing plastic pollution and ensuring cleaner public spaces.