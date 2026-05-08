Congress only ensures development: MLA Ashok Rai

Bridge foundation stone laid

Puttur

Congress MLA Ashok Rai has said that development works and welfare schemes happen only when the Congress is in power, while accusing opponents of misleading voters during elections.

He made the remarks while laying the foundation stone for a ₹65 lakh bridge construction project in Kaniyar village of Kaniyar under Keyyur gram panchayat limits.

Ashok Rai said that genuine concern for public development requires political will, which he claimed the Congress government possesses. He alleged that during elections, some leaders use religious sentiments to influence voters but fail to respond to people’s problems after winning.

Congress leader A. K. Jayaram Rai, who also addressed the gathering, said development is possible only when there is commitment and intent. He praised Ashok Rai’s efforts in initiating infrastructure projects in the region and said he should continue as MLA in the next term as well.

The event saw participation from several local leaders and residents, including Kaniyar Vartoor Congress leaders, gram panchayat representatives, and community members who welcomed the long-pending bridge project.

Locals said the bridge would improve connectivity and ease transportation issues in the village, especially during monsoon seasons when water levels rise and access becomes difficult.

Party workers highlighted that multiple development works are currently underway in the constituency, including road upgrades, drainage improvements, and public facility enhancements under Congress-led initiatives.

The MLA reiterated that his focus remains on grassroots development and ensuring that government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries without delay.