Shivamogga corporation corruption alleged by JDS leader

Shivamogga

Alleging large-scale corruption in the city corporation, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former MLA K. B. Prasanna Kumar has demanded strict action to curb irregularities and improve civic administration.

Speaking to the media, he said that several works in the municipal corporation are not being processed without payment, and files are being deliberately delayed. He alleged that corruption has become widespread and routine functioning has been severely affected.

He further claimed that in many cases, if officials go on leave for three to four days, work remains stalled as replacements do not handle responsibilities effectively. He said this has led to growing inefficiency in civic services.

Highlighting civic issues, Prasanna Kumar said the city is facing multiple problems including supply of contaminated drinking water, irregular water distribution, and inadequate street lighting. He added that residents are not receiving water even for short durations, making daily life difficult.

He also reiterated his party’s demand for establishing a High Court bench in Shivamogga. He said the party opposes setting it up in Mangaluru and will support ongoing protests by the advocates’ association in the district.

On other developments, he welcomed the naming of the Bommanakatte Ashraya colony after late Bangarappa but said that naming alone is not enough. He urged minister Madhu Bangarappa to address pending issues in the area, including delayed allocation of houses in existing housing schemes.

Separately, JDS district president K. N. Ramakrishna said organisational restructuring has been completed across the district, with new appointments made at taluk and constituency levels, covering multiple party divisions.