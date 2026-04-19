India switches to data for ocean energy

Slug: Smart Energy Quest

NEW DELHI

India is moving away from “blind exploration” and embracing a high-tech, data-driven approach to find oil and gas beneath the sea.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the country is opening up its data to global experts to ensure energy security. The goal is to make underwater discovery faster, cheaper, and far more accurate than traditional methods.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently met with major global players like BP, Shell, and ExxonMobil to discuss this shift. Under a new mission called “Samudra Manthan,” India plans to map its vast offshore territories using advanced seismic data. Minister Puri emphasized that success depends on sharing knowledge rather than keeping it hidden. “The more eyes we have on the data, the greater the possibilities beneath our seas,” he stated.

Industry leaders at the conference noted that high-quality data is the biggest factor in deciding where to dig. Currently, gaps in data for deepwater areas have made some investors hesitant. To fix this, the government is looking at “multi-client” models, where several companies share the costs and results of data collection. This collaborative spirit aims to turn the risky business of energy hunting into a precise science.

By adopting these modern tools and encouraging international partnerships, India hopes to unlock its massive offshore potential. The move is a key part of the nation’s journey toward becoming self-reliant in energy. With better maps and smarter technology, India is ready to lead a new era of ocean-based discovery.