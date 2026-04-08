Congress intensifies campaign for Davanagere by election

Intro

Kerehalli campaigned for Congress, honoring Shivashankarappa’s legacy, urging youth and women to support Samarth’s candidacy

KOPPAL

Congress leaders have stepped up campaign efforts for the upcoming Davanagere South Assembly by-election, with party in-charge Parashuram Kerehalli actively reaching out to voters.

Kerehalli, who is also KPCC media spokesperson of the SC unit, participated in door-to-door campaigning in several areas including Gandhinagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Durgamma Gudi, and nearby colonies. He appealed to voters, especially youth and women, to support the Congress candidate.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of senior leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Campaigning is being carried out in support of his grandson, Samarth Mallikarjun Shamanur, who is contesting as the Congress candidate.

Speaking during the campaign, Kerehalli said the late Shivashankarappa had always worked for the welfare of the people. He highlighted his contributions to the development of the constituency and his efforts for farmers, workers, and marginalized communities.

He expressed confidence that the people of Davangere South would support the Congress party and ensure the victory of its candidate.

The campaign has seen the involvement of several senior Congress leaders and party workers. Leaders at different levels are coordinating efforts to strengthen the party’s presence in the constituency.

Kerehalli also acknowledged the support of state leaders and local representatives, stating that united efforts would help the party achieve success.

He assured that the campaign would continue with full strength in the coming days, focusing on connecting with voters and addressing their concerns to secure a positive result in the by-election.