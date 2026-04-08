IEA lauds India, PM for Modi for nuclear energy milestone

Intro: India achieves a major nuclear milestone as the Kalpakkam breeder reactor reaches criticality, earning high praise from the global energy body

NEW DELHI

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has showered praise on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a major breakthrough in the nation’s nuclear energy journey.

This week, the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam achieved “criticality,” a technical term meaning the start of a controlled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction.

In a public statement, the IEA congratulated Indian scientists and engineers for this historic milestone. The global energy watchdog noted that this specific type of reactor is revolutionary because it uses far less fuel than traditional models. More importantly, it helps India move toward a “closed fuel cycle,” a sustainable system where nuclear materials are recycled and waste is significantly reduced.

Prime Minister Modi hailed the event as a “defining step” for the country. The reactor is unique because it is designed to produce more fuel than it actually consumes. This technology is the second stage of India’s long-term nuclear plan, which eventually aims to tap into the nation’s massive reserves of thorium. The project was entirely designed and built within India by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research and the public sector firm Bhavini.

By successfully starting this reactor, India has proven its high-level engineering strength on the world stage. Experts say this achievement not only boosts India’s energy security but also positions the country as a leader in sustainable nuclear technology. For a nation looking to grow rapidly while keeping an eye on the environment, this milestone is a major win.