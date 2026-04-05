Indian railways hits record growth in FY26

Intro: Indian Railways achieved record freight and passenger growth in 2025-26, driven by Vande Bharat sleepers and expanded Kavach safety.

NEW DELHI

Indian Railways has officially capped off a historic year, reporting massive gains in both passenger travel and cargo movement for 2025-26.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the network is faster, safer, and more modern than ever before, marking a major milestone in India’s journey toward a high-tech transport future.

The numbers tell a story of incredible scale. The railways moved a record 1,670 million tonnes of freight this year, keeping essential supplies like coal and food grains flowing across the country. On the passenger side, about 25,000 trains ran daily. The introduction of the new Vande Bharat Sleeper trains has been a game-changer, offering travelers a world-class, comfortable experience for long-distance overnight journeys.

Safety has also seen a digital revolution. The “Kavach” anti-collision system, which automatically stops trains to prevent accidents, is now active across 3,100 kilometers of track, with thousands more currently being upgraded. To make travel smoother, the government launched the “RailOne” app, a single platform where passengers can book tickets and track trains easily.

Infrastructure saw a big boost too, with 119 stations completely redesigned with modern amenities. New rail lines have finally connected remote areas like Aizawl in the Northeast and strengthened all-weather routes to Jammu & Kashmir. By building over 1,600 new locomotives and thousands of modern coaches under the “Make in India” initiative, the railways are proving that the future of Indian travel is homegrown, efficient, and built to last.