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CISF officer heroically saves passenger’s life

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Imphal

At the Imphal Airport, CISF Inspector K Bikendra saved a passenger’s life. Suresh Kumar, traveling to Delhi, collapsed at check-in with a suspected heart problem. Inspector Bikendra quickly called the medical team and began CPR. Co-passenger and CRPF Commandant (Medical) Kiron joined, helping revive Kumar. The passenger regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital, now stable. CISF praised the teamwork and readiness of airport security and medical staff. This incident highlights the vigilance and dedication of security forces, always ready to act swiftly, protect passengers, and handle emergencies calmly and efficiently.

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