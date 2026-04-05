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Ahmedabad customs seize 1.1 kg marijuana

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Ahmedabad

Customs officials at Ahmedabad Airport arrested an Indian national arriving from Bangkok on VietJet Airlines Flight VZ-750 after 1.107 kg of hydroponic marijuana was found in his hand baggage. The contraband, packed in four vacuum-sealed packets, was seized, and the man booked under the NDPS Act. Authorities noted a similar Bengaluru seizure last month of 18.6 kg of cannabis and a separate 4.776 kg cocaine bust from a Brazilian national at Kempegowda International Airport, highlighting ongoing international narcotics smuggling concerns.

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