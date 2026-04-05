9 judge bench to review Sabarimala case

Blurb: A nine-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant is reviewing the Sabarimala case to balance religious traditions with equality.

NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court of India is set to revisit one of its most debated legal battles. A powerful nine-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, will begin hearings to review the Sabarimala temple entry case.

This high-stakes legal review aims to balance the scales between age-old religious traditions and the modern constitutional right to equality.

The controversy dates back to 2018, when the court famously ruled that women of all ages should be allowed to enter the Sree Dharma Sastha Temple. This decision ended a long-standing ban on women aged 10 to 50. However, the ruling faced immediate pushback, leading a larger bench in 2019 to decide that the issue was part of a much broader conversation about how faith and the law interact in India.

The court isn’t just looking at one temple. The upcoming hearings will likely impact other significant religious debates, such as women’s entry into mosques and the rights of Parsi women married outside their faith. The judges will have to decide on a tough question: how much power do courts have to change “essential religious practices” that communities have followed for centuries?

While the central government supports reviewing the 2018 verdict, the original petitioners argue that the progress made for women’s dignity should not be undone. As the arguments unfold throughout April, the nation watches closely. The final decision will define the future of religious freedom and equality for millions of citizens across various faiths.