Cops seize illegal poll kits in Kerala’s Thrissur

THRISSUR

With the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections just days away, police have launched an investigation into the illegal distribution of household kits. The Thrissur West Police registered a case following a surprise raid by an election flying squad near the Olari Parthasarathy Temple.

Acting on a tip-off, an executive magistrate and his team intercepted the distribution at a local colony and a nearby supermarket. While officials managed to seize 26 kits—each valued at approximately ₹900—further inquiries revealed a troubling detail, 75 kits had already been handed out to residents before the squad arrived. Authorities have identified a individual named Radhakrishnan as the person allegedly behind the instructions for the handout.

Under the Representation of the People Act, giving gifts or “inducements” to influence voters is strictly prohibited. Because these are specific legal violations, the police had to seek formal permission from a magistrate before officially filing the FIR. Investigators are now working to trace the source of the funds and determine if any political candidates were directly involved in the scheme.

The timing of the seizure is critical, as Kerala is set to head to the polls in a single phase on April 9, with results expected on May 4. As the LDF, UDF, and NDA alliances enter the final stretch of their campaigns, election officials have promised “strict monitoring” across the state. This crackdown serves as a stern warning that any attempt to buy votes will be met with immediate legal action to ensure a fair election.