Fuel shortage leaves Mandya auto drivers stranded

MANDYA

The streets of Mandya have fallen uncomfortably quiet as a severe LPG shortage forces hundreds of auto-rickshaws off the road. Drivers across the city are facing a desperate situation as local fuel bunkers hang “No Stock” signs on their gates, leaving the three-wheeled taxis that residents rely on parked and empty.

For most of these drivers, the auto-rickshaw is their only source of income. Without gas, they cannot earn the daily fares needed to buy food or pay off vehicle loans. Many have spent the last 24 hours camping outside closed stations, hoping a tanker might arrive. “We are living hand-to-mouth,” one driver shared, expressing deep anxiety over how his family will survive if the dry spell continues.

Bunker staff admit they are in the dark, with no clear timeline on when the next shipment will reach Mandya. The crisis is linked to rising tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted global shipping routes. To combat this, the Indian government has even deployed the Navy to escort fuel ships safely through volatile waters. While large tankers like the Green Sanvi have recently landed thousands of tonnes of LPG at Indian ports, the supply has yet to trickle down to local pumps.

As the wait continues, drivers are calling for urgent government intervention. They warn that a prolonged shortage could push many families into a financial spiral. For now, the men who keep Mandya moving are stuck in a standstill, searching for odd jobs and praying for the “No Stock” signs to finally come down.