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Woman caught smuggling sim cards, tobacco into jail 

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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BENGALURU

A 27-year-old woman was caught attempting to smuggle prohibited items, including sim cards and tobacco, into Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara by concealing them inside her body. The incident occurred on March 26 around 4pm in the prison’s general interview section, where visitors are screened before meeting inmates. The accused, identified as Ritika Rai, had arrived with a valid visitor pass to meet undertrial prisoner Farhan Khan. According to prison officials, a woman constable conducting a routine physical check detected suspicious concealment. A detailed search revealed that Rai had hidden three packets containing tobacco-like substances along with three Airtel 5G sim cards inside a private part of her body.

The contraband was seized and handed over to Parappana Agrahara police. Based on a complaint filed by the prison superintendent, a case has been registered against Ritika Rai and Farhan Khan under relevant provisions of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act, 2022, and BNS Section 323, which deals with dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property. Officials said the incident highlights persistent attempts to bypass prison security systems and supply inmates with banned items, particularly communication devices.

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