Death certificate to living person case; wife’s fraud exposed 

BENGALURU

The bizarre case of a death certificate being issued to a living person in the capital city of Bengaluru has now taken an explosive twist. What was thought to be a blunder by BBMP officials has now been exposed as an incredible web of fraud perpetrated by the man’s wife herself. She has not only cheated her husband but also Kidwai Hospital to benefit from his BPL card.

Mehboob Basha (39), had moved the court alleging that the BBMP had issued him a death certificate even though he was alive. The Birth and Death Registrar of Chickpet had issued a certificate stating that Basha had died on April 23, 2025. Due to this, Basha’s BPL card was cancelled. Shocked by this, Basha had filed a petition seeking cancellation of the death certificate.

When the BBMP staff conducted an investigation as per the court’s direction, the real dangerous work done by Basha’s wife Shabana came to light. Shabana had used the BPL card and Aadhar card in the name of her husband Mehboob Basha to treat another person at Kidwai Hospital. At every stage of the hospital’s inspection, she had presented her husband Basha’s documents and made him believe. But the person receiving treatment was not Basha, but someone else.

On April 23, 2025, the stranger died in the hospital without any treatment. Since all the documents were in Basha’s name, the hospital and BBMP naturally issued a death certificate in Basha’s name. Shabana herself had also received the body of the deceased stranger from the hospital, signing it as her husband.

The BBMP, which issued the death certificate based on documents, has now come to know the real truth. The wife’s act of using her husband’s documents to get a death certificate for someone else’s treatment, even though her husband was alive, has now shocked everyone.