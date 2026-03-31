Spiritual Scientist Rashmi Aiyappa receives Lifetime Achievement Award

BENGALURU

Rashmi Aiyappa, Spiritual Scientist, Inventor, and Founder of Aashwasan®, was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award–Wellness Industry (India) at the Udyog Yogdaan Puraskar 2026, in association with Karnataka Tourism. The event was graced by celebrities, industry leaders and renowned social personalities. The Udyog Yogdaan Puraskar is a distinguished industry recognition that honours an individual whose exemplary contributions have left a lasting legacy in their fields.

Rashmi Aiyappa was honoured for her exceptional contributions in the fields of Health and Wellness. Through her pioneering invention, Aashwasan Science®, she has introduced a transformative approach that enables holistic well-being in physiological, psychological, and spiritual health, marking a significant breakthrough in how wellness is understood and experienced.

A trailblazer, visionary and revolutionary entrepreneur, Rashmi Aiyappa was born with the experience of nature’s phenomena Lifeforce Mechanism® and Timeless Phenomenon®, which contain the knowledge of life’s mechanisms, and the cause-and-effect cycle of nature. Through these two phenomena, she brought forth a path-breaking spiritual technology, Aashwasan Science®. This science endorses the quantum phenomena that form the underpinning of all mechanisms of the universe. It is a bridge between universal science and the physical sciences. This science encompasses the mechanisms of all life forms into a single dynamic format, demystifying the root cause of all unknown, be it disease, life situations, relationships, or not knowing oneself at all. Aashwasan Science® is spiritual in origin, scientific in approach, and experiential in nature.

To bring Aashwasan Science® to the world, on May 23, 2005, Rashmi Aiyappa founded Aashwasan®, the spiritual science organisation.

Over the last two decades, her inventions have brought about 100+ breakthroughs across Health and Wellness, impacting millions of lives across 30+ countries. Her pioneering work has enabled lives all over the world to discover their infinite identities, and organisations to undergo profound metamorphosis.

Rashmi Aiyappa celebrates Aashwasan® as a manifestation of her purpose. It is a place where people who have lost hope come to find life, a place that celebrates life in its entirety.

In her words, Aashwasan® is nature’s own. It’s a revolution that will continue for lifetimes and is here to stay! The only essence that marks life is love. Love is where it all begins.