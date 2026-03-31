Kristu Jayanti hosts Synapse CEO Conclave 2026 on AI Leadership

BENGALURU

Kristu Jayanti Institute of Technology (KJIT), under Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University), organized its flagship event Synapse CEO Conclave 2026 bringing together leading CEOs from the software industry and students to discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies.

The conclave, themed “AI Leadership: The Power of Intelligent Convergence,” brought together eight CEOs from prominent software organizations and students from MCA, MSc Data Science, and MSc Computer Science programs for an interactive dialogue on innovation, leadership, and the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence.

Delivering the presidential address, Fr Dr Augustine George, Vice Chancellor of Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be University), highlighted the rapid evolution of Artificial Intelligence and its growing influence across industries. He emphasized that universities must continuously adapt to technological disruptions and equip students with skills that prepare them for the future. He also noted that the university is actively integrating AI-driven learning, research initiatives, and industry collaborations to promote innovation and academic excellence.

The conclave featured distinguished CEOs and founders from leading organizations including Vishwanadh Raju, CEO, PlugScale, Bernard Shaw Thiraviam, CEO, Cogno Valley, Prateek Srivastava, CEO, Couture.AI, Trivikram Prasad, CEO, AlphaNimble Technology Solutions, Gnanavel Mutharasu, CEO, Genix.AI, Adarsh Natarajan, CEO, Aindra Systems, Roobini Ganesan, CEO, Onelakhone and M Deepankar, CEO, Techsharingb Pvt Ltd.

During the session, the speakers shared insights on emerging AI trends, leadership strategies, and the role of intelligent technologies in shaping modern business ecosystems. They highlighted the importance of developing scalable AI solutions that address real-world challenges and emphasized the increasing influence of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Large Language Models in transforming industries.

The panel also encouraged students to cultivate an innovation-driven mindset and continuously upgrade their technical skills to remain competitive in the evolving technology landscape. A key message from the panellists was: “Begin fast; even if you fail, it is a lesson learnt early.”

The conclave concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, where students engaged with the CEOs on topics such as AI innovation, startup culture, and career opportunities in emerging technology sectors.

The Synapse CEO Conclave 2026 marked a significant step in strengthening industry–academia collaboration at KJIT, inspiring students to innovate, explore new technologies, and lead in the era of intelligent systems.