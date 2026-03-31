No diesel crunch for RTCs at present: Reddy

Blurb: The Transport Minister has hinted that road transport corporations may face a diesel shortage if the war in West Asia continues.

BENGALURU

Road transport corporations are not currently facing a diesel shortage problem. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that if the war continues like this, it could become a problem.

Speaking to the media in the city, he said that there is no immediate problem regarding the KSRTC diesel problem. There is no problem with the four corporations. There is no immediate problem. If the war continues like this, it could become a problem.

Speaking about the Karaga celebration, the Bangalore Karaga is on April 1 at 12.30 midnight. We have already invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. I have invited Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also. This time we have put up special extra electric lights. All the formalities are already being done. People from other states and districts should watch the Karaga. He said that they will ensure that there is no traffic congestion in any way.

I have instructed to dispose of garbage 24 hours a day. Everyone should be able to see the garbage dump. This time we held the Peanut Parishe for five days. We gave it wide publicity. 15 lakh people had visited the event.

Talking about the BJP’s efforts for Muslim votes, he said, they have the right to ask for votes. Muslims asked for tickets, but were not given them. They will be given Rajya Sabha and Council seats in the future. They will not be voted for because they were not given seats. The Muslim community will not vote for the BJP. How have they been treated for the last 14 years. Don’t you know how BJP leaders are treating them. They are also citizens of our country. The BJP should understand this. The Constitution has given the right to equality. The BJP has put butter in one eye and chalk in the other. How are Muslims, SCs and STs being treated. They are not treating them properly, the Minister alleged.Talking about the government’s dependence on the municipal budget, he said that this has been the case since the beginning. Whatever is short, the government should pay for it. Shortage money will be given accordingly.