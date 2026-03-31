1-month deadline to clear tax dues as civic bodies move to take over assets

Intro: Over 100 properties across East, South, North and Central zones are under action for non-payment.

BENGALURU

In a strong enforcement move, the Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner has issued an official order giving property tax defaulters a final one-month deadline to clear pending dues. If payments are not made within this period, the civic body will take over the properties.

Authorities have already identified 51 properties with unpaid taxes and published the list. Property owners have been served notices seeking explanations, and demand letters have also been issued. Despite repeated mobile message reminders, several owners have failed to respond or clear their dues.

Earlier, auction proceedings were initiated in Mahadevapura and KR Puram zones to recover pending taxes. While some property owners cleared their dues during this process, others did not comply. A few properties were successfully auctioned to recover the outstanding amounts, but several remained unsold.

In Mahadevapura zone, 28 properties, and in KR Puram zone, 23 properties still have unpaid taxes and could not be sold in auctions. As a result, the civic body has now decided to take possession of all 51 such properties.

However, authorities have given property owners one final opportunity. If the dues are cleared within one month, the seized properties will be returned. If not, ownership will be transferred to the city corporation. After adjusting the pending tax amount, any remaining money will be deposited into the respective owners’ bank accounts.

The crackdown is not limited to East Bengaluru. In South Bengaluru, 42 properties are being prepared for takeover, including 22 in Bommanahalli and 30 in Jayanagar zones. In the Central Corporation, 33 properties (19 in Zone-1 and 14 in Zone-2) are also set to be taken over. Meanwhile, in North Bengaluru, 51 properties across two zones have been listed for similar action.

Civic authorities have made it clear that strict measures will continue to ensure tax compliance across the city.