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Serve people without party bias to be remembered forever: MLA

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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BENGALURUMLA ST Somashekar said that only when development is always in progress in the area, every settlement can take a step towards progress. Speaking after launching the road and sewerage construction work in Srinivasapura Colony and Jattigarahalli villages under Kengeri Kote ward of Yeshwantpur assembly constituency, he said that by providing basic facilities to all the villages under 17 gram panchayats and 12 GBA wards, people can lead a prosperous life. He said that if the people’s representatives serve the people fairly and honestly without any party bias, people will always remember them. Former Zilla Panchayat member Shivamadaiah, former Block Congress Presidents Mylasandra Manjunath, Amrit Gowda, leaders Siddappa, Murugesh, Prabhu, Shivu, AEE Nataraj, AE Pradeep and others were present.

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